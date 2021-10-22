NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Punchline-in-Chief

By
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the White House in Washington, D.C., October 8, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
Joe Biden is, quite literally, a joke.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F . Scott Fitzgerald was incorrect when he averred that “there are no second acts in American lives.” But, if we tweak his aphorism just a little, we will arrive quickly at the truth: There are no second acts in American lives once the American in question has become a joke.

Joe Biden has become a joke.

I do not mean this as a sharp criticism, but quite literally. Joe Biden is a meme. He is a punchline. He is a source of mirth and amusement. Worse still, he is the subject of a series of jokes with which the apolitical and disengaged

