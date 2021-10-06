Pay Up, Mr. Chips

Loan forgiveness is another case of government by sanctimony.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Biden administration has announced that it will expand its loan-forgiveness program for teachers and other public-sector workers, once again demonstrating Washington’s commitment to the people who are really struggling in this economy: relatively high-income college graduates with job security.

Contrary to everything you have probably ever read in a newspaper, public-school teachers are, as a class, relatively well-paid. The so-called teacher-pay gap that figures in our political conversation is a statistical invention arrived at by treating all college degrees the same, as though we should be shocked and scandalized by the fact that a graduate with a bachelor’s degree in …