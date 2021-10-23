Persian Parables

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ebel, Jester, Mystic, Poet: Contemporary Persians is the new exhibition at the Asia Society on Park Avenue and 70th Street in Manhattan. It’s a strikingly good show of contemporary Iranian art assembled by Mohammed Afkhami, a young, well-born Iranian whose family’s fortune and art collection were wiped out after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. With his own fortune made from investing, a passion for art still intact, and good taste, Afkhami gives us quite a treat. Twenty-three artists are represented in many media. The Asia Society is a classy, welcoming place, so I knew I’d see a quality show displayed in …
