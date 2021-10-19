NR PLUS Science & Tech

Prince William Is Wrong to Hate the Private Space Race

By
Britain’s Prince William speaks at the Earthshot awards ceremony in London, England, October 17, 2021. (Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters)
He represents an anti-innovation environmentalism that is blind to the benefits our new space age will bring.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he British Prince William really wants self-made billionaire space entrepreneurs such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to stay grounded.

The Duke of Cambridge, who’s second in the line of succession to the British throne, attacked the billionaire space race last week, claiming that the world’s greatest minds should be more focused on saving Earth from global warming rather than looking beyond it.

The Duke cited a “rise in climate anxiety” among young people around the world whose “futures are basically threatened” by global warming. “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet,

Andrew Follett previously worked as a space and science reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation. He has also done research for the Congressional Committee on Science, Space and Technology, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Cato Institute, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He currently conducts research analysis for a non-profit in the D.C. area.

