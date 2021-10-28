Revenge of the Parents

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his year began with teachers’ unions flexing their political muscles in a successful effort to delay school-reopening plans. But it is ending with parents’ striking back.
The starkest example currently is in Virginia. Over the summer, few political observers gave Republican Glenn Youngkin much of a chance against the seasoned Terry McAuliffe in a state that Joe Biden carried by double digits. Yet less than a week out from Election Day, the race is a tossup, and Democrats are so panicked that Biden, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama had to plan late rallies in an effort to save the governor’s mansion. …
