Students Threatened by University Administrators over Anti-China Stickers

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wo of the most disturbing trends in America’s culture wars — U.S. colleges’ woke bent and the conflation of legitimate anti-China rhetoric with odious anti-Asian racism — have formed a toxic cocktail at Boston’s Emerson College.
Emerson administrators have just suspended a student group for distributing stickers emblazoned with the phrase “China kinda sus” — “sus” being shorthand for “suspicious” — and a hammer-and-sickle image meant to symbolize the country’s totalitarian regime. And whether they know it or not, they’re doing the Chinese Communist Party a favor.
In an email to students on September 30, the university’s interim president, William Gilligan, condemned …
Something to Consider
