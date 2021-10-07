Teachers’ Union Bosses Shouldn’t Shoot Their Mouths Off about Gun Policy

When interest groups stray from their core missions to fight the culture wars, they diminish their own effectiveness.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S chool shootings come in more than one flavor, and yesterday’s shooting in Arlington, Texas — four injured, none fatally — was the vanilla kind. According to local news reports, some students got into a fight, and one of them pulled a gun and started blasting — a horrifying event, but not the theatrical Columbine-style massacre that usually comes to mind when you hear the words “school shooting.”

Naturally, the ghouls were on the scene while the blood was still hot.

Among the chief ghouls is Randi Weingarten, the prim union thug who earns the better part of a million dollars a year …