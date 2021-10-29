NR PLUS Elections

Terry McAuliffe Embraces His ‘Great Friend’ Wes Bellamy, Notorious for Anti-gay Screeds

By
Former vice mayor of Charlottesville Wes Ballamy (L) and Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (R) ( Erika Goldring/Getty Images and Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The political calculation here is cold.

Warning: This opinion piece addresses hateful, often profane Twitter posts. It is impossible to discuss this rhetoric properly without presenting some posts in full. Reader discretion is advised.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f a friend of yours used the words “faggot” and “faggots” more than a hundred times in his Twitter feed, would you embrace him in a joint Instagram video? Probably not. But then again, you are not Terry McAuliffe.

McAuliffe is running hard for governor of Virginia, a position he held from 2014 to 2018. McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin, his Republican opponent, are deadlocked. An October 22–23 Emerson College survey of 875 “very likely”

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor, a contributor to National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research.

