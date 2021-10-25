Terry McAuliffe Spreads Another Stolen-Election Conspiracy Theory

The Virginia Democrat is at it again — and we shouldn’t be surprised.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T erry McAuliffe is at it again. On Sunday he openly embraced yet another stolen-election conspiracy theory rather than admit that his party legitimately lost an election. This time, it was the 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia:

McAuliffe claimed that Stacey Abrams should be the governor of Georgia, accusing Brian Kemp (who ran for governor while also serving as secretary of state) of having “disenfranchised” more than 1 million Georgia voters in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election. “She would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election,” McAuliffe said as

…