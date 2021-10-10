The American Bar Association Adopts an Anti-racism Agenda

The main accrediting board for lawyers intends to coerce law schools to break the law in pursuit of racial equity.

At the end of September, the American Bar Association held its inaugural Equity Summit: Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Legal Profession and Beyond, featuring Justice Sonia Sotomayor. This conference comes as the ABA is about to implement accreditation requirements that will institutionalize Ibram X. Kendi–style racial and gender discrimination in law-school admissions and employment, require indoctrination of law students, and override the academic freedom of law schools.

