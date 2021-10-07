The Biden Administration Is Trying to Intimidate Parents

If we used the Biden administration standard, presidents would summon the FBI to investigate domestic terrorism for virtually any political protest.

Under a patina of impartiality, fact-checkers have long engaged in a uniquely dishonest genre of journalism, claiming mastery over truth and facts when, most often, they are merely editorializing on highly debatable contentions.

The Associated Press, once the most reliable straight-news source in the nation, claims that a viral tweet from critical-race-theory opponent Christopher Rufo, which criticized the National School Boards Association (NSBA) for requesting that the FBI investigate school-board protests as “domestic terrorism,” was false. “Contrary to false claims circulating online,” wrote the AP, “the National School Boards Association didn’t ask President Joe Biden to label protesting parents ‘domestic terrorists,’ …