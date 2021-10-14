The Biden White House Will Pay for Playing Inflation Games

Perhaps Biden, unmoored from economic reality, will tell us that higher energy costs are actually good for the economy.

Energetic retweeter and White House chief of staff Ron Klain recently endorsed the idea that inflation and supply-chain struggles were "high class problems."

I’m in no position to comment on whether the inflation spike we’re experiencing is “transitory” or not (though, metaphysically speaking, isn’t everything!). Maybe it will be a short-term problem sparked by supply shocks and pent-up post-COVID demand, or maybe inflation will linger for years and become a self-fulfilling prophecy due to expectations. Whatever the case, a president who feels comfortable with taking credit for “creating” millions of jobs after state-compelled shutdowns is likely going to be blamed. You …