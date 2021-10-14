The Biden White House Will Pay for Playing Inflation Games

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E nergetic retweeter and White House chief of staff Ron Klain recently endorsed the idea that inflation and supply-chain struggles were “high class problems.”
This 👇👇 https://t.co/ymh53nEHAg
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 14, 2021
I’m in no position to comment on whether the inflation spike we’re experiencing is “transitory” or not (though, metaphysically speaking, isn’t everything!). Maybe it will be a short-term problem sparked by supply shocks and pent-up post-COVID demand, or maybe inflation will linger for years and become a self-fulfilling prophecy due to expectations. Whatever the case, a president who feels comfortable with taking credit for “creating” millions of jobs after state-compelled shutdowns is likely going to be blamed. You …
