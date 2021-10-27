The Dave Chappelle Problem Is Worse Than You Think

While the comedian may be too popular to shut down, the rest of the culture is receiving the message loud and clear.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you haven’t watched Dave Chappelle’s “controversial” Netflix special, The Closer, your impression of what’s happening probably runs something like this: Edgy comedian risks overstepping boundaries with potentially inflammatory material about transgenderism, the trans community and its allies go ballistic, Netflix is forced to apologize, and the world wonders whether Netflix is going to remove the show from its platform. In this formulation Chappelle becomes a champion of the cultural norm — as opposed to the First Amendment standard — that ostensibly nonpartisan media platforms such as Netflix should give wide latitude to artists to express themselves.

And Chappelle is paying a …