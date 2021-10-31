NR PLUS World

The Empty Spectacle of the U.N. Climate-Change Summit

By
Activists symbolically set George Square on fire with an art installation ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, October 28, 2021. (Russell Cheyne/Reuters)
By staking out a maximalist position that leaves no room for negotiation, the climate doomsayers guarantee that nothing will get done.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s President Joe Biden limps into Glasgow, there are only two things holding back his big, showy climate agenda: politics and economics.

If you happen to be one of those people who insists that climate change should be “beyond politics,” then you are certainly entitled to the sentiment — but spare us any lectures about “democracy” in the future, because politics is how liberal-democratic societies go about their public business.

And the politics here do not favor dramatic action, whatever is said or notionally agreed to in Glasgow.

Joe Biden and his Democratic allies face the same problem as other would-be climate saviors

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

Baseball in Full

Baseball in Full

In his latest book, The Baseball 100, Joe Posnanski surveys the game’s best players and looks into what makes them tick.