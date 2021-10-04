The Grinch Who Conditioned Christmas on COVID Caseloads

Anthony Fauci is way out of his lane, once again, and the public is starting to catch on.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P laying a role that historically has been reserved to figures such as the Grinch, Oliver Cromwell, and the Vozhd of the Soviet Union, Anthony Fauci announced yesterday that he has not yet decided whether Americans will be permitted to enjoy Christmas this year. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Fauci was asked whether we can gather for Christmas, or it’s too soon to tell. “It is just too soon to tell,” he replied, without missing a beat. “We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say …