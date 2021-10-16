NR PLUS Art

The Mindless Theater of Museum Mandates 

By
The Art Institute of Chicago fires 82 docents in race-based decision. Is Seurat next to go? Pictured: A Sunday on la Grande Jatte, 1884, by Georges Seurat. Oil on canvas. (Art Institute of Chicago/Open Access)
On mask and vaccine rules, and a dumb move by the Chicago Art Institute

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week was my first visit to New York City since Mayor De-Bottom-De-Barrel imposed a vaccine mandate for museumgoers. No vaccine, no admission, no exceptions. I’m certain no one in City Hall gave this much deep thought since there’s a mandate barring that, too, or so it seems.

I’m happily vaccinated and scheduled for the booster shot that antiques like me can get, but pregnant women and people who’ve already been infected with COVID have reasonable arguments against getting jabbed. There are people with religious objections, too, and American law respects these whether we like it or not. President Biden issued

