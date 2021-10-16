The Mindless Theater of Museum Mandates 

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week was my first visit to New York City since Mayor De-Bottom-De-Barrel imposed a vaccine mandate for museumgoers. No vaccine, no admission, no exceptions. I’m certain no one in City Hall gave this much deep thought since there’s a mandate barring that, too, or so it seems.
I’m happily vaccinated and scheduled for the booster shot that antiques like me can get, but pregnant women and people who’ve already been infected with COVID have reasonable arguments against getting jabbed. There are people with religious objections, too, and American law respects these whether we like it or not. President Biden issued …
Something to Consider
If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.