The New Jersey Governor’s Race Gets Closer under the Radar

Worries for Democrats, missed opportunities for Republicans.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P olitical journalism has focused intensely on the Virginia governor’s race for a bunch of reasons: It’s close, it’s a traditional bellwether, the state is home to a lot of national politics reporters, and the Democratic candidate has been prominent on the national stage for decades. Comparatively less attention has been paid to New Jersey, a state Democrats have won by at least 14 points in six of the last seven presidential elections, by nine or more points in seven straight Senate races, and by 14 points in Phil Murphy’s first race for the job in 2017. The New Jersey governorship …