NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Only Thing Biden Has Left Is Trump

By
President Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe at a rally in Arlington, Va., October 26, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
The more Americans get to know Biden, the less they like him.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his week, the president took a trip to Virginia to try and help salvage the gubernatorial prospects of fellow Washington lifer, Terry McAuliffe. Biden used the appearance to liken the GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to January 6 rioters, to lie about Republicans supporting “book bans,” and to attempt to goad former president Donald Trump into coming to Virginia (mission accomplished? or perhaps not).

Joe Biden wants to talk about one person these days, and that person isn’t Joe Biden. Then again, what does he possibly have to brag about? Shutting down COVID? More Americans have died from the disease during his presidency

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon. Your contribution makes it possible for us to continue our mission of speaking truth and defending conservative principles.

If you valued reading this article, please consider joining our fight by donating to our Fall Webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Latest

Home and Away

Home and Away

What are the reasons for these feelings of restlessness that do not quite amount to unease on the eve of a simple business trip?