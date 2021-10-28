The Only Thing Biden Has Left Is Trump

The more Americans get to know Biden, the less they like him.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his week, the president took a trip to Virginia to try and help salvage the gubernatorial prospects of fellow Washington lifer, Terry McAuliffe. Biden used the appearance to liken the GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to January 6 rioters, to lie about Republicans supporting “book bans,” and to attempt to goad former president Donald Trump into coming to Virginia (mission accomplished? or perhaps not).

Joe Biden wants to talk about one person these days, and that person isn’t Joe Biden. Then again, what does he possibly have to brag about? Shutting down COVID? More Americans have died from the disease during his presidency …