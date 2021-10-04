The People and Their Rulers Increasingly Loathe Each Other

And it’s going to get worse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you’re just waking up from a coma that felled you in 1995, Americans in 2021 hate each other. Polls released last week by the University of Virginia showed that “roughly 4 in 10 (41%) of Biden and half (52%) of Trump voters at least somewhat agree that it’s time to split the country, favoring blue/red states seceding from the union.” In addition, “a strong majority of Trump voters see no real difference between Democrats and socialists, and a majority of Biden voters at least somewhat agree that there is no real difference between Republicans and fascists.”

Some of this should …