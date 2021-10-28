The Real Culprit in Our Supply-Chain Crisis

Globalization is not the problem.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he supply chain for an Apple iPhone crosses an international border more than 600 times, and if it didn’t, you probably wouldn’t have one — it would be too expensive. Globalization has come under renewed assault from both parties, and the supply-chain crisis has led to a renewed “Made in America” push. But, like the problem of jobs going offshore, the supply-chain crisis is not caused by globalization. The culprit is an uncompetitive level of regulation and taxation, and protectionism only makes that problem infinitely worse.

Many Americans are infuriated when they hear that 3.7 million American jobs have been lost …