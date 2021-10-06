NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Reconciliation Bill Is Not about ‘Saving Democracy’

By
President Joe Biden talks to reporters as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (at left) watches after the president met with Democratic lawmakers to promote his infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., October 1, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
Five reasons why Democrats’ desire to spend a bunch of money isn’t inextricably tied to the health of our democracy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ichael Tomasky argues at The New Republic that Democrats must pass their $3.5 trillion spending boondoggle through the reconciliation process because democracy itself will not survive otherwise. “The Reconciliation Bill Is About Saving Democracy: Democrats have to prove that the government can deliver for people. If they don’t, authoritarianism wins.” That’s the title and subtitle. The argument itself is no better:

Democrats have to be the party of democracy. That . . . means, as Joe Biden repeatedly and correctly says, that they need to show the country that democracy works and can produce positive outcomes. If they don’t manage to come to

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution is vitally important to helping us fulfill our mission and strengthens our voice as we hold the Left accountable during this critical time.

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Latest