The Return of Catherine Lhamon Is Another Biden Betrayal

This Obama-administration retread will again threaten campus due process.

On Wednesday afternoon, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, the Senate confirmed Catherine Lhamon to return as head of the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Wrongly accused students have the most to lose from Lhamon's being back in power, but her nomination also offers insights into shortcomings of the man who nominated her, Joe Biden.

Perhaps no figure in the past decade has been more associated with weakening the rights of accused students than Lhamon. Between 2013 and 2016, during her first stint at OCR, the Obama administration’s admirable goal of using Title IX to …