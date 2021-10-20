The Rich Kids of Instagram of Politics

The rise and fall of Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz is a case study in faking it as the means of making it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N othing succeeds like success, says the proverb.

And if you don’t have the real thing, fake success can do in a pinch.

For a long time, it was standard practice for up-and-coming rappers or their record labels to rent exotic cars for them to be seen with. When MTV Cribs cameramen came around to film the Ferrari in young 50 Cent’s home or gawk at Bow Wow’s impressive garage, what they were seeing were really props. The illusion of success creates glamour and inspires a kind of identification and loyalty that can be exploited for personal gain. It’s not just “Fake it …