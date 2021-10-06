NR PLUS Sports

The Virginia Tech Super-Spreader That Wasn’t

By
Virginia Tech Hokies fill the stands during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., Sep 3, 2021. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)
Despite the COVID hysterics who warned you otherwise, a college-football game did not lead to a spike in positive cases.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith the college-football season now under way, familiar voices — in the media and elsewhere — have begun to sound the alarms over stadiums full of unmasked students and fans. Perhaps most memorable was this video of a jam-packed Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., for Virginia Tech’s home opener against the University of North Carolina. As the clip made the rounds online, it sparked outrage and fear of an inevitable COVID outbreak.

It’s been over a month since that first game, and Virginia Tech has played two more games in Blacksburg since then. Has there been a COVID outbreak? Not so

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon. Your contribution is vitally important to helping us fulfill our mission and strengthens our voice as we hold the Left accountable during this critical time.

If you liked this article, you can support National Review by donating to our webathon.

 

Support Our Mission

Recommended

The Latest