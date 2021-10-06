The Virginia Tech Super-Spreader That Wasn’t

Despite the COVID hysterics who warned you otherwise, a college-football game did not lead to a spike in positive cases.

With the college-football season now under way, familiar voices — in the media and elsewhere — have begun to sound the alarms over stadiums full of unmasked students and fans. Perhaps most memorable was this video of a jam-packed Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., for Virginia Tech's home opener against the University of North Carolina. As the clip made the rounds online, it sparked outrage and fear of an inevitable COVID outbreak.

It’s been over a month since that first game, and Virginia Tech has played two more games in Blacksburg since then. Has there been a COVID outbreak? Not so …