The Wrong Way to Reform the IRS

Having the tax-collection agency subject millions of Americans to unreasonable warrantless searches is a terrible idea on its face.

When it comes to combined malice and incompetence, it is tough to beat the IRS — and the Biden administration, working from its own rich stores of malice and incompetence, now wants to give the taxman even more power to snoop on Americans, a proposal that has even congressional Democrats walking sideways away from it.

The Biden administration has proposed commanding U.S. banks to monitor and report to the IRS all inflows to and outflows from bank accounts with $600 or more in them. The administration insists that the IRS would not be keeping files on individual transactions but demanding only …