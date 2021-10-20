Thomas Sowell vs. Critical Race Theory

Long before the new generation of race hucksters came along, the eminent economist offered pre-buttals to their arguments.

'I ntellectuals give people who have the handicap of poverty the further handicap of a sense of victimhood," wrote Thomas Sowell, who himself grew up in poverty and was orphaned in early childhood. Continuing the thought in Intellectuals and Society (2010), he reflected on the damage done by our supposedly smartest thinkers:

They have encouraged the poor to believe their poverty is caused by the rich — a message which may be a passing annoyance to the rich but a lasting handicap to the poor, who may see less need to make fundamental changes to their own lives that could lift themselves

…