To Understand Sinema, You Need to Understand Arizona

While the senator’s feisty independence might confuse party activists, she is no enigma to locals.

You know a Democrat has fallen out of favor when she is parodied on late-night comedy shows. With the White House's legislative agenda in jeopardy and no GOP majorities to ridicule, Saturday Night Live opened its season by mocking Senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.).

The old white male multimillionaire West Virginian makes an easy target for lazy writers. They portrayed Manchin as a rich, racist hick. Easy-peasy.

But when it came to the quirky young bisexual female triathlete, SNL’s comics were at a loss. How could they dismiss Arizona’s Manic Pixie Dream Senator without challenging liberal pieties? …