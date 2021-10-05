NR PLUS Politics & Policy

To Understand Sinema, You Need to Understand Arizona

By
Then-representative Kyrsten Sinema poses for a photo in front of the Arizona State Sun Devils student section prior to the game against the Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., November 3, 2018. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
While the senator’s feisty independence might confuse party activists, she is no enigma to locals.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ou know a Democrat has fallen out of favor when she is parodied on late-night comedy shows. With the White House’s legislative agenda in jeopardy and no GOP majorities to ridicule, Saturday Night Live opened its season by mocking Senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.).

The old white male multimillionaire West Virginian makes an easy target for lazy writers. They portrayed Manchin as a rich, racist hick. Easy-peasy.

But when it came to the quirky young bisexual female triathlete, SNL’s comics were at a loss. How could they dismiss Arizona’s Manic Pixie Dream Senator without challenging liberal pieties?

Jon Gabriel is the editor in chief of Ricochet.com and an opinion contributor to the Arizona Republic.

