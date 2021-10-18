Truth, Justice, and . . . Whatever

Superman jettisons the American way.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e don’t know yet whether Superman reads Ibram X. Kendi and dutifully attends diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops at the Justice League, but at this point, who would be surprised?

The latest on the straight-arrow, earnest do-gooder who used to help sell war bonds is that he is forswearing any further reference to “the American way.”

No, as the chief creative office of DC comics explained, Superman is “evolving” from his iconic credo of “truth, justice, and the American way.”

The new motto is:

“Truth, justice and a better tomorrow,” which according to DC comics will “better reflect the storylines that we are telling

…