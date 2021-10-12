Twitter’s China Problem Rears Its Head

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T witter has suspended several accounts operated by a Canadian publisher critical of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign-influence operations around the world.
Dean Baxendale, the president of Optimum Publishing International, told National Review that the company last Wednesday suspended six accounts affiliated with his business — Optimum’s main account and those promoting five of its books. Despite his repeated inquires, Twitter has not yet provided an explanation for the suspensions, Baxendale said.
The suspensions follow a worrying pattern set by Twitter, which took similar temporary action against a prominent expert on China’s foreign-influence operations earlier this year. At the time of this writing, …
Something to Consider
