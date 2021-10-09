Washington’s Whistleblower Show: On Free Enterprise, the Right Turns Left

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S hould we outlaw the telephone, too . . . or at least put progressives in charge of what we’re allowed to discuss on it? Or maybe we should shut down the encyclopedia business . . . after all, some of the information in those tomes could really upset teenagers.
Absurd, I know. But we live in an age when what was absurd a nanosecond ago becomes mandatory.
The question of suppressing the instrumentalities that facilitate communication in a free society presses thanks to the star turn of Frances Haugen, the so-called Facebook Whistleblower.
Ms. Haugen was the unnamed principal source for a series …
Something to Consider
