Welcome to the Joe Biden Challenge!

President Joe Biden and ‪Vice President Kamala Harris‬ meet on infrastructure with a bipartisan group of state governors and mayors at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
All you have to do is name a single thing the leader of the free world can do competently. Hard, isn’t it?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R oll up, roll up, roll up, for there are prizes to be won! That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it’s time for the Joe Biden Challenge. And all you need to do to win the big game is, wait for it . . . name a single — yes, a single — thing that this president has demonstrated himself to be good at since he took office back on January 20.

There are a few rules, caveats, and provisos here, of course. First, this is a game of absolutes, so you can’t use any relative words such as “better,”

