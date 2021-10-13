What If There Is No Meritocracy?

The realization that life isn't as fair as democracy obliges us to pretend it is ought to cool populist passions rather than intensifying them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are not many contemporary phenomena that have one-word explanations, and even fewer that have one-word explanations that are not “gravity” or “whiskey.” But if you want a one-word explanation for the ugly, stupid, vicious populism that has overtaken our politics, try this one: meritocracy.

It should not surprise us that the people at the top believe very strongly in meritocracy. The well-off already enjoy the best of everything, and the feeling of virtue is one more exclusive pleasure for elite consumption. It is not enough to settle into a nice first-class seat and enjoy a glass of champagne — for …