NR PLUS Media

What the Gupta–Rogan COVID Conversation Revealed

By
Sanjay Gupta joins Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, October 13, 2021. (Screenshots via Youtube)
Though marred by misunderstandings on each side, it was a surprisingly productive discussion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his week Joe Rogan, the extremely popular and sometimes controversial podcast host, invited Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, on his show. The dichotomy was fascinating to behold. After all, Rogan is the definition of what journalism hates today — a freelancer outside the editorial control of old media — and Gupta the epitome of medical journalism in America today. But surprisingly (or maybe not, for those of us familiar with Rogan and Gupta), this was one of the most productive conversations to have been conducted in this country since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

You would be

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest