Who Really Runs Joe Biden’s White House? Believe It or Not: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 24, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

The president’s critics must stop letting him off the hook and treating him like the prisoner of Pennsylvania Avenue.

My fellow Republicans and conservatives have disappointed me lately. Yet again, the Right is too nice.

While my free-market friends count themselves among the president’s most fervent detractors, they nearly all make excuses for Biden. I constantly hear reasons why he is the last person who deserves any blame for the Technicolor epic fail that is this administration:

Someone else makes the decisions in the White House.

Biden’s not in control.

He has no idea what’s going on.

Biden doesn’t know what day it is.

Nonsense.

This is Joe Biden’s White House, and he calls the shots — or at least goes along with what happens there and across the executive branch that he oversees.

This has been so since Day One of Biden’s presidency. Nobody forced his hand as he signed a slew of executive orders that killed the Keystone XL pipeline, halted construction on President Donald J. Trump’s signature southern-border wall, shredded the Remain-in-Mexico policy, scrapped the 1776 Commission, and so much more.

More recently, Biden fully embraced the $3.5 trillion tax-hike-and-“free”-goodies bacchanal and the $1.2 trillion bridge, tunnel, and Green New Deal blowout, both stalled on Capitol Hill — for now.

“I mean, look, the legislation — both the Build Back Better piece, as well as the infrastructure piece — are things that I wrote,” Biden told journalists at the White House on Monday. “These are — these didn’t come from, God love them, Bernie Sanders or AOC or anybody else. I wrote them.”

The president added: “I laid out what I thought would be important. . . . But the idea that somehow this is somebody else’s legislation — This is what I wrote.”

Biden is often dazed, doddering, and disoriented. Many of his comments are headscratchers. He perpetually seems to need a nap.

However, Biden is no Woodrow Wilson. America’s 28th chief executive suffered a severe stroke on October 2, 1919. He spent much of the final 15 months of his administration beneath his blankets in the White House residence. First Lady Edith Wilson served as de facto president and conspired with her husband’s staff to conceal his incapacity. In the days before Fox News Channel and other round-the-clock media organizations, such a massive cover-up was possible.

In contrast, Biden is not flat on his back, staring catatonically at the ceiling. He visits the Oval Office, at least a few days each week. He still makes public appearances and occasionally takes questions from the media, although not nearly as often as he should.

On Monday, Biden delivered a divisive speech in which he attacked Senate Republicans for refusing to help Democrats increase the national debt, which Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his comrades have the votes to do on their own. While Biden’s voice was weak, his “blame Mitch McConnell” message was clear. And the president answered 18 questions posed by journalists — adequately, if not eloquently.

Biden is in charge at the White House. He is no centrist puppet being yanked left like Pinocchio by über-liberal advisers Ron Klain and Susan Rice, or Vice President Kamala Harris. When Biden dislikes a policy, he says so — and it fails to score his support.

“I disagreed with Medicare for All,” Biden said Monday. Lo and behold, it’s not in his $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend extravaganza.

Biden visited Capitol Hill last Friday to rally Democrats and narrow their differences. He could have told congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), the broader Squad, and the House’s other left-wing extremists: “Look. I won the last election as a moderate who would unify this country. That promise requires us Democrats to overcome our disagreements and deliver for the American people. I need AOC and the Left to stand down, follow Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lead, and pass this infrastructure bill. Once I sign that into law, the momentum will make it easier to adopt the Build Back Better Act. So, my fellow Democrats, get into line, push the first bill past the finish line, and then we all will unite and enact the second measure.”

If Biden said any such thing to House Democrats, his comments are the best-kept secret under the Rotunda.

Instead, Biden gave the back of his hand to the so-called moderates, aligned himself with the far Left, and endorsed its demand to lash these two bills together. This torpedoed Pelosi’s promise to her least-crazy members that they would vote on the infrastructure bill last week. Biden, the purported centrist, helped AOC and the Squad shiv these reputed “moderates.”

Which Washington power player approves of, or at least acquiesces in, the Biden administration’s most radical policies?

The chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the abandonment of American citizens, green-card holders, and Afghan allies there

The obliteration of America’s “border” with Mexico, coinciding with agents’ encountering 1.25 million illegal aliens from February 1 through August 31 — at least 18 percent of whom recently were COVID-19 positive, NBC News reports

The abandonment of energy independence

The promotion of critical race theory

The jaw-dropping nomination of Saule Omarova as comptroller of the currency. This Communist-era Moscow State University graduate and recipient of a V.I. Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship wants the Federal Reserve to nationalize all bank accounts. Senator Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) has called on Omarova to hand over her thesis, titled “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in Das Kapital.”

Hint: The Washington heavy-hitter behind these fiascos, and many more, occupies the Resolute Desk.

He is neither in a coma nor intubated. Rather, he is alive, fairly well, reasonably compos mentis, and perfectly capable of confronting his staff and saying: “I was elected president, not you. This goes too far. Reject these radical ideas and return to the unifying, soothing middle of the road. And if you cannot or will not do so, then clear your desk, go home, and don’t come back. Do I make myself clear?”





Biden has done this rarely, if ever.

Biden’s critics must stop letting him off the hook and treating him like his advisers’ hostage.

Since January 20, the executive branch’s radical policies, and the rampant catastrophes that they have unleashed, are the handiwork and sole responsibility of the man whose administration bears his name: The president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden.

