Why McAuliffe’s Vulture-Capitalism Attack Fell Flat

Having invested millions of his own money with the Carlyle Group, the private-equity firm once helmed by his GOP opponent, McAuliffe’s attacks come across as hypocritical.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Mitt Romney ran for president in 2012, he was savaged during the Republican primary as a “vulture capitalist.” That attack, first launched by Newt Gingrich, was deftly deployed by Barack Obama during the general election, and the hits on Romney and Bain Capital probably played a significant role in explaining what Sean Trende called “the case of the missing white voters.”

So when Glenn Youngkin, former CEO of the Carlyle Group, a private-equity firm, won the Virginia GOP gubernatorial nomination, Democrats seemed as if they’d have a good opportunity to run the same playbook against Youngkin in 2021 that they …