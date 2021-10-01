Why the Koch Network Opposes Anti-CRT Laws

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A n Associated Press report this week on the Koch network’s opposition to anti–critical race theory (CRT) laws highlights the latest flash point in long-running tensions between the libertarian mega-donors and cultural conservatives. The AP’s Thomas Beaumont writes:

Leaders in the network built by the billionaire Koch family say they oppose government bans over teaching about race and history in schools. While they note they don’t agree with the ideas at the center of the fight, they argue the government bans, now enacted in 11 states, stifle debate essential to democracy.

“Using government to ban ideas, even those we disagree with, is also