Will the Real Joe Manchin Please Stand Up?

The senator from West Virginia makes a big show of demanding rationality but seems unwilling to follow through.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the debate over the Democratic Party’s ever-preposterous spending plans has waxed and waned, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key player in the process, has developed an increasingly infuriating habit of speaking in one way and acting in quite another. At some point, Manchin will have a decision to make: Is he the plucky guy depicted in his press releases, or is he a garden-variety go-along-get-alonger who talks a good game in a gaggle but lacks the spine and inclination to follow through on his own rhetoric?

If one were to focus solely on Manchin’s predetermined pronouncements, one would …