Yes, the House Democrats’ Reconciliation Bill Would Fund Elective Abortions

The leader of House progressives falsely claims ‘none of the dollars’ in reconciliation would pay for abortion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W est Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin is holding the line and insisting that any new reconciliation bill passed by Congress will not be used to fund elective abortions.

“The Hyde amendment is a red line,” Manchin told CNN’s Manu Raju on Monday.

Manchin’s “red line” comment about the Hyde amendment — a measure that prohibits federal funding except in cases in which the pregnancy endangers the mother’s life or was caused by an act of rape or incest — comes less than a week after he told National Review that the Hyde amendment “has to be” on the reconciliation bill.

National Review: Senator, you’ve

…