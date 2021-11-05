5 Takeaways from the Virginia Governor’s Race

2022 could be a bloodbath for Democrats, and other observations

Glenn Youngkin's upset victory over Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race upends many of the assumptions that were being made in politics a year ago, and it is an ominous sign for President Biden and for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms. What follows are five initial takeaways.

Revenge of the Parents

Last week, I wrote about the risk Democrats were taking by underestimating the political power of parents who are becoming more assertive about what their children are taught. The unnecessarily long school closures in Virginia simultaneously made parents angry and distrustful of school boards and unionized teachers while forcing …