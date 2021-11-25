A Conservative Thanksgiving

Let us again celebrate so that we might preserve, and feast so that we might build.

Thanksgiving is a conservative holiday. Not so much in the mode of contemporary partisanships of "Left" and "Right" but in its broadest, purest sense. Ultimately, true conservatism seeks to preserve. It desires to safeguard and sustain elements both past and present into the future. And Thanksgiving — well, it's right there in the name: It's an acknowledgment and celebration of the blessings that enrich our lives.

Today, America needs Thanksgiving more than ever. So much of our social and political climate is built on — and animated by — its opposite: condemnation. At nearly every turn, our culture seems to want …