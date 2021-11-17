A Convenient Myth: Climate Risk and the Financial System

Politicians are using financial regulations to circumvent the legislative process.

In an October 21 press release, Janet Yellen — Treasury secretary and head of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), the umbrella group that unites all U.S. financial regulators — eloquently summarized a vast program to implement climate policy via financial regulation:

FSOC is recognizing that climate change is an emerging and increasing threat to U.S. financial stability. This report puts climate change squarely at the forefront of the agenda of its member agencies and is a critical first step forward in addressing the threat of climate change.

You do not have to disagree with one iota of climate science — and …