A Fashion Flop

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ouse of Gucci is like a walk across the cinematic equivalent of Canal Street, where shady merchants sell ersatz designer merchandise: Instead of a purse whose clasp falls off, the movie amounts to a dull, cheap knockoff of Martin Scorsese.

Films about flamboyantly dressed Italians setting out to kill each other are rarely dull, but 83-year-old Ridley Scott’s 27th feature drags. You may think it’s easy to journey down the decades the way Scorsese did, dazzling everyone with fantastic costumes and production design and building set pieces around pop tunes on the soundtrack while creepy people do sinister and hilarious things. …