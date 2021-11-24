NR PLUS Film & TV

A Fashion Flop

By
Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. (Metro Goldwyn Mayer)
Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci borrows Martin Scorsese’s tricks in service of slow, muddy storytelling about murder-minded Italians.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ouse of Gucci is like a walk across the cinematic equivalent of Canal Street, where shady merchants sell ersatz designer merchandise: Instead of a purse whose clasp falls off, the movie amounts to a dull, cheap knockoff of Martin Scorsese.

Films about flamboyantly dressed Italians setting out to kill each other are rarely dull, but 83-year-old Ridley Scott’s 27th feature drags. You may think it’s easy to journey down the decades the way Scorsese did, dazzling everyone with fantastic costumes and production design and building set pieces around pop tunes on the soundtrack while creepy people do sinister and hilarious things.

