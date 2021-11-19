NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Red Scare over ‘Comrade’ Omarova Is Warranted, Actually

Saule Omarova answers questions during a hearing with the Senate Banking Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., November 18, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
When collectivists are trying to infiltrate the U.S. bureaucracy, it’s appropriate to call it out.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Left is quite perturbed that Louisiana Republican senator John Kennedy had the gall to suggest, during a confirmation hearing, that “comrade” might be an appropriate way to address Joe Biden’s nominee for comptroller of the currency, Saule Omarova. “The attacks on your nomination have been vicious and personal. We’ve just seen them. Sexism, racism, pages straight out of Joe McCarthy’s 1950s Red Scare tactics,” whined Senator Elizabeth Warren. In a piece taking Chris Hayes’s feigned outrage seriously, The Daily Beast categorized the incident as “Red Scare 2.0.” The Guardian asked, ‘Professor or comrade?’ Republicans go full red scare on

