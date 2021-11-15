A Terror Supporter Goes to Washington

Pakistan’s new ambassador is a longtime backer of jihadi groups

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A former president of the Pakistani state of Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan, has been named as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.

Certainly, appointing a new ambassador makes sense. After all, Pakistan’s image is perhaps at its lowest point. Its role in aiding the Taliban has been acknowledged and discussed in parliaments and press outlets all across the world, particularly following the collapse of the Afghan government and the revival of a brutal theocracy.

A brief glance at Khan’s history as a former official of the foreign service of Pakistan, and subsequently an ambassador to both the United Nations and China, might …