Against the Facebook ‘Metaverse’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to an avatar of himself in the ‘Metaverse’ during a live-streamed conference, October 28, 2021. (Facebook/Handout via Reuters)
Let’s make reality real again.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n their haste to “move fast and break things,” Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his ilk have broken plenty of things: public discourse, family ties, the mental health of thousands of teenagers. But it wasn’t enough. Now, the technologies of his ambitious new “Metaverse” threaten to break our very humanity.

Late last month, Facebook released a video announcing that it would be changing its name to “Meta” and shifting its focus to a new project called the “Metaverse.” The Metaverse contains elements of both VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality). The former describes a purely digital world through which users navigate

Grayson Quay is a Young Voices associate contributor based in Arlington, Va. His writing has been published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Spectator World, and The American Conservative.

