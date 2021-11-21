Against the Facebook ‘Metaverse’

Let’s make reality real again.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n their haste to “move fast and break things,” Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his ilk have broken plenty of things: public discourse, family ties, the mental health of thousands of teenagers. But it wasn’t enough. Now, the technologies of his ambitious new “Metaverse” threaten to break our very humanity.

Late last month, Facebook released a video announcing that it would be changing its name to “Meta” and shifting its focus to a new project called the “Metaverse.” The Metaverse contains elements of both VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality). The former describes a purely digital world through which users navigate …