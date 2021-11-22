NR PLUS World

All Major Sports Leagues Should Prepare to Pull Out of China

By
Shuai Peng of China returns serves against Varvara Lepchenko at the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y., August 26, 2019. (Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports)

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he case of Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star who went missing, should be a clarion call to the sports world to take a stand against the oppressive Chinese government.

For those who have not been following, the situation is this: On November 2, Peng posted on Weibo (China’s equivalent of Twitter) claiming that she was coerced into sex by the Communist regime’s former vice premier, Zhang Gaoli. The post disappeared within a half hour, and she was not seen publicly for weeks.

As we braced for another example of a professional sports league bending the knee to China, we were pleasantly

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest