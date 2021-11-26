NR PLUS Politics & Policy

America Needs a Great Decentralization

President Joe Biden announces the nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Powell stands by at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 22, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Restoring the proper constitutional balance of power between the states and Washington, D.C., is critical to the nation’s future.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wo weeks ago, President Biden hit a legal wall when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reaffirmed and extended its stay on his Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine mandate. The OSHA mandate would require employers to ensure that their employees are either vaccinated or masked and regularly tested for COVID-19. In its decision to stay the mandate, the court cited the likelihood that the mandate exceeds OSHA’s statutory authority and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The court further called the policy as “a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer,” a description that could just as easily apply to Biden’s

Michael Lucci is a senior policy adviser with the State Policy Network. He previously served as the deputy chief for policy to Illinois governor Bruce Rauner and vice president of State Projects for the Tax Foundation.

