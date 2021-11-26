America Needs a Great Decentralization

Restoring the proper constitutional balance of power between the states and Washington, D.C., is critical to the nation’s future.

Two weeks ago, President Biden hit a legal wall when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit reaffirmed and extended its stay on his Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) vaccine mandate. The OSHA mandate would require employers to ensure that their employees are either vaccinated or masked and regularly tested for COVID-19. In its decision to stay the mandate, the court cited the likelihood that the mandate exceeds OSHA's statutory authority and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The court further called the policy as "a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer," a description that could just as easily apply to Biden's