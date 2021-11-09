NR PLUS Politics & Policy

An Abysmal Child-Care Proposal

By
President Joe Biden, flanked by Allison Hessemer, a preschool teacher, speaks with children at East End Elementary School in North Plainfield, N.J., October 25, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Biden’s plan is a one-size-fits-all policy that would push kids into for-profit child care and push up costs even more.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Joe Biden wants to bring the same discerning, commonsensical governing style to American child care that has his job approval rating in the low 40s.

In other words, look out below.

The child-care proposal that House Democrats have written into Biden’s Build Back Better “human infrastructure” bill may be the worst feature of the nearly $2 trillion legislation, and that’s saying something.

It is high-handed and prescriptive, constitutes a new front in the culture war via an expanding welfare state, will likely increase the costs for middle-class and upper-middle-class parents, and may have an unconstitutional provision to boot.

The proposal reflects the preferences

