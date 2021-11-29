Anthony Fauci: I Am the Science

With his latest remarks, Fauci has given his game away. It’s a game we should stop playing.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few people show up in Botswana with a new variant of COVID, and Dr. Anthony Fauci was scrambled from NIAID to appear on the Sunday shows, where he had no useful information at all to share on this development of the virus. But he did manage to criticize President Trump, aggrandize himself as a martyr, say that Florida “does not want to get vaccinated” (it’s in the top 20 most vaccinated US states), and attempt to revive the wet-market theory of COVID’s origin.

And then he turned around and accused everyone else of politicizing the pandemic and public health:

I am

…