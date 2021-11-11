NR PLUS Art

Jasper Johns Show: A Good Idea That Fizzles

By
Jasper Johns, Map, 1961. Oil on canvas, 78 × 123 1/4 in. (198.1 × 313.1 cm). (The Museum of Modern Art, New York; gift of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Scull 277.1963. © 2021 Jasper Johns / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)
With 500 objects, and his best work from the Fifties, it’s a slog.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J asper Johns: Mind/Mirror is the new and overdue retrospective of the artist who is as sui generis as artists come, a pivot for American art in the 1950s and early ’60s, and, at 91, still at work. At the Whitney Museum of American Art, where I saw it, Mind/Mirror is close to 500 objects, in numbers the biggest exhibition I can remember, and deadening. A parallel retrospective, slimmer at 250 works of art, runs concurrently at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This is a new kind of crazy, but more on that later.

Art, for Johns, is a means to experience

