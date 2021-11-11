Jasper Johns Show: A Good Idea That Fizzles

With 500 objects, and his best work from the Fifties, it’s a slog.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J asper Johns: Mind/Mirror is the new and overdue retrospective of the artist who is as sui generis as artists come, a pivot for American art in the 1950s and early ’60s, and, at 91, still at work. At the Whitney Museum of American Art, where I saw it, Mind/Mirror is close to 500 objects, in numbers the biggest exhibition I can remember, and deadening. A parallel retrospective, slimmer at 250 works of art, runs concurrently at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This is a new kind of crazy, but more on that later.

Art, for Johns, is a means to experience …